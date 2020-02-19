|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 19.02.2020
CorEnergy Schedules Earnings Release for the Fiscal Year 2019
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report earnings results for its fiscal year 2019, ended December 31, 2019, on February 26, 2020.
CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at 877-407-8035 (for international, 1-201-689-8035) approximately five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.
A replay of the call will be available until 9:00 a.m. Central Time on March 27, 2020 by dialing 877-481-4010 (for international, 1-919-882-2331). The Conference ID is 58659. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website.
Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
