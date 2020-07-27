12:23 | 27.07.2020

Corn Products China News – 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Corn Products China News” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Corn Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China’s corn products market. It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total. China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of many corn products, including citric acid, monosodium glutamate, vitamin C and vitamin B2. However, many of China’s leading corn processors industry are struggling as overcapacity, low prices and proliferating anti-dumping investigations in overseas markets take their toll on bottom lines. Meanwhile, there are hopes that the Chinese government may soon take action to reduce inflated domestic corn prices and reform the country’s import quota system. Corn Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire corn products industry chain, from grain markets to the downstream food and feed markets. This includes: Breaking news from China and abroad The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc. In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese manufacturers, M&A, new technologies, and more Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese companies, associations and government organizations

Key Topics Covered:

Headline Editor’s Note

Column 1 Governmental Direction

China’s temporary import and export tariffs for 2019

Column 2 Market Dynamics

Sinograin launches corn purchase China’s corn deep-processing capacities growing Three major pig companies forecast performance declines for 2018

Column 3 Company Developments

Jilin Meihua operates amino acid project phase-I Equity interest changes in Changchun Wanxiang TRS to invest six projects by fundraising Fujian Aonong’s shareholding company suffers African swine fever

Column 4 Import & Export Analysis

Chinese corn products Imp. & Exp., Nov. 2018 China allows imports of Kazakhstan corn and barley

Column 5 Price Update

Price update of corn products, Jan. 2019 Factors in furfural markdowns

Column 6 News in Brief

BLB to build corn fertiliser R&D project Yihai Kerry China’s No.1 grain and oil processor in 2017 Heilongjiang yields 39.82 million tonnes of corn in 2018 Beijing Zhongnong penalised by illegal GM corn seed case CQAIG to build ecological live pig industrial project Guangzhou Meizitang starts purple corn planting base project Heilongjiang Eppen launches corn purchases CSRC approves options contracts for corn MOA approves five GM crops for import Sichuan Xinghuatang to build corn processing project in Jilin

Companies Mentioned

Jilin Meihua Amino Acid Co., Ltd. TRS Group Co., Ltd. Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Limited Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd. Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd. For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aimwst

