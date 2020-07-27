ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Corn Products China News – 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Corn Products China News” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Corn Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China’s corn products market.

It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.

China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of many corn products, including citric acid, monosodium glutamate, vitamin C and vitamin B2.

However, many of China’s leading corn processors industry are struggling as overcapacity, low prices and proliferating anti-dumping investigations in overseas markets take their toll on bottom lines. Meanwhile, there are hopes that the Chinese government may soon take action to reduce inflated domestic corn prices and reform the country’s import quota system.

Corn Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire corn products industry chain, from grain markets to the downstream food and feed markets. This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese manufacturers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese companies, associations and government organizations
Key Topics Covered:
Headline

Editor’s Note
Column 1 Governmental Direction
China’s temporary import and export tariffs for 2019
Column 2 Market Dynamics
Sinograin launches corn purchase

China’s corn deep-processing capacities growing

Three major pig companies forecast performance declines for 2018
Column 3 Company Developments
Jilin Meihua operates amino acid project phase-I

Equity interest changes in Changchun Wanxiang

TRS to invest six projects by fundraising

Fujian Aonong’s shareholding company suffers African swine fever
Column 4 Import & Export Analysis
Chinese corn products Imp. & Exp., Nov. 2018

China allows imports of Kazakhstan corn and barley
Column 5 Price Update
Price update of corn products, Jan. 2019

Factors in furfural markdowns
Column 6 News in Brief
BLB to build corn fertiliser R&D project

Yihai Kerry China’s No.1 grain and oil processor in 2017

Heilongjiang yields 39.82 million tonnes of corn in 2018

Beijing Zhongnong penalised by illegal GM corn seed case

CQAIG to build ecological live pig industrial project

Guangzhou Meizitang starts purple corn planting base project

Heilongjiang Eppen launches corn purchases

CSRC approves options contracts for corn

MOA approves five GM crops for import

Sichuan Xinghuatang to build corn processing project in Jilin
Companies Mentioned
Jilin Meihua Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

TRS Group Co., Ltd.

Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Limited

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aimwst
