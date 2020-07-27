|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:23 | 27.07.2020
Corn Products China News – 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Corn Products China News” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Corn Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China’s corn products market.
It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.
China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of many corn products, including citric acid, monosodium glutamate, vitamin C and vitamin B2.
However, many of China’s leading corn processors industry are struggling as overcapacity, low prices and proliferating anti-dumping investigations in overseas markets take their toll on bottom lines. Meanwhile, there are hopes that the Chinese government may soon take action to reduce inflated domestic corn prices and reform the country’s import quota system.
Corn Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire corn products industry chain, from grain markets to the downstream food and feed markets. This includes:
Breaking news from China and abroad
The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese manufacturers, M&A, new technologies, and more
Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese companies, associations and government organizations
Editor’s Note
China’s corn deep-processing capacities growing
Three major pig companies forecast performance declines for 2018
Equity interest changes in Changchun Wanxiang
TRS to invest six projects by fundraising
Fujian Aonong’s shareholding company suffers African swine fever
China allows imports of Kazakhstan corn and barley
Factors in furfural markdowns
Yihai Kerry China’s No.1 grain and oil processor in 2017
Heilongjiang yields 39.82 million tonnes of corn in 2018
Beijing Zhongnong penalised by illegal GM corn seed case
CQAIG to build ecological live pig industrial project
Guangzhou Meizitang starts purple corn planting base project
Heilongjiang Eppen launches corn purchases
CSRC approves options contracts for corn
MOA approves five GM crops for import
Sichuan Xinghuatang to build corn processing project in Jilin
TRS Group Co., Ltd.
Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Limited
Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.
Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aimwst
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer