15:30 | 19.08.2020
Coronavirus Business and Industry Impact Analysis for Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024 | Market to See a 6% Annual Growth through 2024 | Technavio
The global offshore decommissioning market size is expected to grow by USD 1.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.
Europe was the largest offshore decommissioning market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of mature offshore infrastructure in the basins of the North Sea and stringent regulatory environment in major oil and gas-producing countries of the region such as the UK and Norway.
The global offshore decommissioning market is fragmented. Aker Solutions ASA, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., John Wood Group Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Weatherford International Plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this offshore decommissioning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative & at par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore decommissioning market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the offshore decommissioning market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the offshore decommissioning market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore decommissioning market vendors
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
