13:08 | 30.01.2020
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ecolab Names Emilio Tenuta Senior Vice President of Sustainability Source: Ecolab Inc.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — Dole Receives Social Responsibility Award from Costa Rican-North American Chamber of Commerce Source: Dole Food Company, Inc.
PITTSBURGH — Bauxite, Alumina Operations in Western Australia Receive Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Certification Source: Alcoa Corporation
CINCINNATI — Herbal Essences is Improving the Health of Hair With More Plant Power in 2020 Source: Procter & Gamble
CLEVELAND — Eaton Products Help Heavy-Duty Vehicles Meet Forthcoming EPA Emissions Standards Source: Eaton
TORONTO — Facedrive Announces Successful First Season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Hamilton Source: Facedrive Inc.
DUBLIN — Conquest Invests in 5 Greenfield Onshore Wind Parks Totalizing 43MW in the Flanders Region Source: CONQUEST
LOS ANGELES — Kilroy Realty Included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation
SALISBURY, N.C. — Dishin’ and Swishin’: Local Colleges Sink Shots to Help Fight Hunger Source: Food Lion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hilton Grand Vacations Eliminates Plastic Straws Source: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
CHICAGO — Ventas Included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the First Time Source: Ventas, Inc.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Water Announces Community Donations of Nearly 225k in 2019 Source: SJW Group
