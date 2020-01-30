13:08 | 30.01.2020



PARIS — Teleperformance Earns Sixth Consecutive Global Verego SRS Certification Source: Teleperformance

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ecolab Names Emilio Tenuta Senior Vice President of Sustainability Source: Ecolab Inc.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — Dole Receives Social Responsibility Award from Costa Rican-North American Chamber of Commerce Source: Dole Food Company, Inc.

PITTSBURGH — Bauxite, Alumina Operations in Western Australia Receive Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Certification Source: Alcoa Corporation

CINCINNATI — Herbal Essences is Improving the Health of Hair With More Plant Power in 2020 Source: Procter & Gamble

CLEVELAND — Eaton Products Help Heavy-Duty Vehicles Meet Forthcoming EPA Emissions Standards Source: Eaton

TORONTO — Facedrive Announces Successful First Season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Hamilton Source: Facedrive Inc.

DUBLIN — Conquest Invests in 5 Greenfield Onshore Wind Parks Totalizing 43MW in the Flanders Region Source: CONQUEST

LOS ANGELES — Kilroy Realty Included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

SALISBURY, N.C. — Dishin’ and Swishin’: Local Colleges Sink Shots to Help Fight Hunger Source: Food Lion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hilton Grand Vacations Eliminates Plastic Straws Source: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

CHICAGO — Ventas Included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the First Time Source: Ventas, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Water Announces Community Donations of Nearly 225k in 2019 Source: SJW Group

