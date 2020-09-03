|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:08 | 03.09.2020
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.
RESTON, Va. — The Internet Society Foundation Announces New Research Grants Exploring Future of the Internet Source: Internet Society Foundation
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation Announce Relief and Recovery Efforts to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Laura Source: Walmart Inc.
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix & Publix Super Markets Charities Announce 2020 Hunger Relief Milestones in Recognition of Hunger Action Month Source: Publix
AMSTERDAM — Tommy Hilfiger Accelerates Sustainability Journey With Ambitious Make it Possible Program Source: Tommy Hilfiger
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hannon Armstrong Donates $100,000 to Organizations Addressing Racial Injustice and Voting Rights Source: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz USA and 2017 US Open Winner and Ambassador Sloane Stephens Partner for “Ace the US Open” Initiative Source: Mercedes-Benz USA
JACKSON, Miss. — Molpus Conserves Working Forest in North Idaho Source: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC
CHICAGO — Grant Thornton launches new commitments to bolster diversity, equity and inclusion Source: Grant Thornton LLP
TORONTO — Facedrive’s TraceSCAN Receives Media Coverage for COVID-19 Tracing Wearables Alternative for the Construction Industry Source: Facedrive Inc.
PHILADELPHIA — Offering a Second Chance, Urban League of Philadelphia & Aramark Give Formerly Incarcerated a Path Toward Economic & Social Mobility Source: Aramark and the Urban League of Philadelphia
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prepare for a Record-Breaking Hurricane Season During COVID-19 Source: ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.
TORONTO — Facedrive’s TraceSCAN selected by Riverside Natural Foods for COVID19 Solution Implementation Source: Facedrive Inc.
TOKYO — IGES: Contribution to the Online Platform for Sustainable and Resilient Recovery From COVID-19 Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)
CHICAGO — Equity Residential Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Source: Equity Residential
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bacardi in Jacksonville Recognized for Environmental Excellence by Wildlife Habitat Council Source: Bacardi Bottling Corporation
TORONTO — Facedrive Foods to Roll Out Services in Scarborough and Downtown Toronto Source: Facedrive Inc.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hexion to Sponsor Start Line at 2020 American Heart Association’s Central Ohio Virtual Heart Walk; Columbus Associates Walk Virtually Together the Distance to San José, Costa Rica Source: Hexion Inc.
MIDLAND, Texas — Concho Resources Inc. Publishes Inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Concho Resources Inc.
TORONTO — Facedrive Health Launches BLE Connect App on Google Play Store and Apple Store to Pair with TraceSCAN Wearable Technology Source: Facedrive Inc.
RADNOR, Pa. — Actions Speak Louder: Lincoln Financial Group Takes Steps to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment Source: Lincoln Financial Group
TORONTO — Facedrive Enters Into Strategic Partnership and Investment Agreement With Tally, Gamification Platform Founded by Super Bowl-Winning QB Russell Wilson Source: Facedrive Inc.
