13:08 | 17.09.2020
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.
LONDON — Mary Kay Inc. Partners With the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 5,000 Trees in Ireland Source: Mary Kay Inc.
PARIS — Teleperformance Earns 11th Consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification in Brazil Source: Teleperformance
ST. LOUIS — NUSO Announces New Charitable Partnerships to Strengthen St. Louis Communities and Local Families Source: NUSO
NEW YORK — Moody’s Named to 2020 Working Mother Best Companies Lists Source: Moody’s Corporation Investor Relations
NEW YORK — HSBC Launches Thought Leadership Webinar Series During Climate Week NYC Source: HSBC
LONDON — Anita McBain to Join Citi Research as Head of EMEA ESG Research Source: Citi
LONDON — Quinbrook Invests in Flexible Generation, Grid Support and Demand Response Source: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
OAKVILLE, Ontario — FCT Announces Multi-City Effort to Support Homeless and At-Risk Youth Source: FCT
DENVER — The Western Union Foundation Supports International Students Impacted by COVID-19 Source: The Western Union Company
TORONTO — TraceSCAN Starts Shipping Wearable Devices Source: Facedrive Inc.
LONDON — The Vertex Foundation Announces €1 Million Donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities at the New Children’s Hospital in Ireland Source: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Athene Deepens Commitment to Community Education Initiatives Source: Athene Holding Ltd.
BOSTON — The RepTrak Company Links Reputation and ESG to Business Performance for New York Stock Exchange-Listed Companies Source: The RepTrak Company
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Sintavia and Siemens Agree to Collaborate on Accelerating Digital Automation for Industrial Additive Manufacturing Source: Sintavia, LLC
TORONTO — Facedrive Acquires Steer and Accepts Strategic Investment From Exelon Subsidiary Exelorate Source: Facedrive Inc.
GENEVA, Switzerland — The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Hosted A Roundtable Event – Covid-19: Faith as a Moral Framework for our Communities Source: The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities
GUATEMALA CITY — AgroAmerica Contributes Once Again to the Development of the Central American Region Source: AgroAmerica
STUTTGART, Germany & THE HAGUE, Netherlands & PARIS — Daimler AG Joins Forces With Terre des Hommes and the Responsible Mica Initiative to Improve Mica Supply Chains and Eliminate Child Labour Source: Responsible Mica Initiative
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Interstate Partners with The Salvation Army in the Fight Against Hunger and Food Insecurity in Our Community Source: Interstate Moving | Relocation | Logistics
TORONTO — Facedrive Health’s Custom TraceSCAN Wearable Solutions for Businesses are Market Ready Source: Facedrive Inc.
PARIS — Green Finance, Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance Strateggyz – Castex Post-Crisis Recovery Plan Source: Green Finance
