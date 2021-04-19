|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:34 | 29.12.2021
CORRECTING and REPLACING Navy Federal Credit Union Announces ROTC All-American Scholarship Recipients
Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
In its first year, the program highlighted outstanding senior ROTC students from 10 universities. In 2021, the program expanded to 500 universities from across the nation. Since launching the program, Navy Federal has donated over $250,000 to ROTC All-Americans via its scholarship program and has seen over 10,000 ROTC student submissions.
From the collective group of nominees, Navy Federal selects 15 to become ROTC All-American Scholarship recipients. Out of the 15 finalists, the top Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine students are selected and honored as the three ROTC All-American Scholarship Program Students of the Year. This year’s recipients are:
– Ean Buffington, Missouri University of Science and Technology Air Force (Student of the Year)
“This scholarship program is supporting students at the beginning of their military careers, highlighting those who will go on to be exceptional leaders,” said Vice President of Branch Operations at Navy Federal, Matt Lawson. “As a graduate of Army ROTC, I know the hard work each of these students puts in the classroom and for their units. We’re proud to recognize them for their military service, and for becoming exemplary members of their communities.”
To learn more about the scholarship program, please visit rotcaa.navyfederal.org.
