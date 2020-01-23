0:15 | 24.01.2020

CORRECTING and REPLACING Noble Midstream Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

In the first sentence of the release, the company ticker should read “(NASDAQ: NBLX)” (instead of (NYSE: NBLX)”), and the record date in the second paragraph should read “February 4, 2020” (instead of “February 4, 2019”). The corrected release reads:

NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONNoble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.6878 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 2.4% increase sequentially. The fourth quarter 2019 distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of February 4, 2020.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005869/en/