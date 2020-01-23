|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:15 | 24.01.2020
CORRECTING and REPLACING Noble Midstream Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution
In the first sentence of the release, the company ticker should read “(NASDAQ: NBLX)” (instead of (NYSE: NBLX)”), and the record date in the second paragraph should read “February 4, 2020” (instead of “February 4, 2019”).
The corrected release reads:
The fourth quarter 2019 distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of February 4, 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer