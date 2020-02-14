16:36 | 14.02.2020

Corvias Foundation Leads Government-Focused Co-Op for Scholars and Alumni

Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias CEO John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families, in collaboration with Holland & Knight LLP, hosted a three-day co-op program entitled “An Introduction to Washington D.C.: How Our Government Operates and How You Can Be a Part of It,” for Corvias Foundation scholars and alumni pursuing Law, International Relations, Political Science and other related fields.

“Corvias Foundation prides itself on providing our scholars with support that goes beyond the scholarship dollar,” said Picerne. “This customized co-op program is a unique opportunity for current and past scholarship recipients to explore their passions firsthand.” The co-op included daily educational roundtable sessions followed by outings to each branch of government. Scholars toured the Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Federal District Court, the Pentagon and the White House. The program was led by Andrew Emerson, Esq., coordinated by Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation, and included assistance from various partners and policy professionals at Holland & Knight. “We are grateful to Holland & Knight for lending their expertise and taking the time to guide our scholars and alumni through the numerous branches and aspects of our nation’s government,” said Montalvo. “Personalized programming goes a long way in helping our scholars along their path to professional success. We are pleased to have provided our participants with a week of rich conversation, valuable education and exciting experiences.” Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has provided nearly $14 million in scholarships and programming to support the academic and professional success for military spouses and children of active-duty service members.

Selected Corvias Foundation Scholars and Alumni:

Tisa Berry, a junior at Baylor University, is studying Child and Family Studies with a concentration in Family Life Education and a minor in Leadership Studies. Following graduation, Tisa plans to attend graduate school and study Human Development and Family Studies. Brittany Broome, a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is double majoring in Public Policy and Global Studies with a concentration in International Relations. She is additionally minoring in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Brittany plans to pursue a master’s degree in Foreign Affairs and hopes to eventually become an international human rights lawyer. Katelyn Mann is a recent graduate from Green Mountain College where she received a degree in Sustainable Community Development and Agroecology. She will pursue a master’s degree in Environmental Management and International Development and plans to work as a contractor for the United States Agency for International Development. Cody Long is currently in his third year of law school at Emory University and is interested in Foreign Policy, Immigration Policy and Criminal Justice reform (including gun control reform). Cody plans to continue working in these areas following his upcoming graduation. Sean Tolbert, a junior at Oklahoma State University, is currently studying Business Management with a focus in Sustainability and is pursuing a minor in Global Studies. He has a passion for social entrepreneurship and the use of business to serve social needs. Sean plans to attend graduate school once he completes his undergraduate degree.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006 as “Our Family for Families First Foundation,” our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

