20:00 | 26.08.2020

CoStar Group Donates 180,000 Masks to Richmond Public Schools Students in 3rd Annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive Event

Today, CoStar Group announced it plans to provide 180,000 masks for Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students as part of the third annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive event. The event is presented by CoStar Group, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and Communities in Schools. The event will provide RPS students with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and school supplies. “As one of the largest employers in Richmond, CoStar takes pride in supporting our community’s students,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “We believe providing these reusable masks for students will positively reinforce how to operate safely in a COVID-19 environment.” The first 90,000 masks have been donated to be included in students’ PPE kits. The second 90,000 masks will feature designs created by RPS students during the first part of the school year. Masks will be designed starting the week of September 14 to coincide with National Arts in Education Week. Winners of the “Mighty Mask Design Challenge” will be announced at the end of October. The second set of masks featuring students’ winning designs are expected to be distributed to students later this year. The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive program provides students with school supplies free of charge, to support local schools, neighborhood resource centers, and non-profit organizations. In 2019, the event stuffed more than 14,000 backpacks with supplies in 5 hours. This year’s goal is to provide more than 15,000 children living in the Richmond metropolitan area with PPE kits and grade-appropriate school supplies.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 62 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the second quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,200 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

