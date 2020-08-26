|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 26.08.2020
CoStar Group Donates 180,000 Masks to Richmond Public Schools Students in 3rd Annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive Event
Today, CoStar Group announced it plans to provide 180,000 masks for Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students as part of the third annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive event.
The event is presented by CoStar Group, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and Communities in Schools. The event will provide RPS students with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and school supplies.
“As one of the largest employers in Richmond, CoStar takes pride in supporting our community’s students,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “We believe providing these reusable masks for students will positively reinforce how to operate safely in a COVID-19 environment.”
The first 90,000 masks have been donated to be included in students’ PPE kits. The second 90,000 masks will feature designs created by RPS students during the first part of the school year. Masks will be designed starting the week of September 14 to coincide with National Arts in Education Week. Winners of the “Mighty Mask Design Challenge” will be announced at the end of October. The second set of masks featuring students’ winning designs are expected to be distributed to students later this year.
The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive program provides students with school supplies free of charge, to support local schools, neighborhood resource centers, and non-profit organizations. In 2019, the event stuffed more than 14,000 backpacks with supplies in 5 hours.
This year’s goal is to provide more than 15,000 children living in the Richmond metropolitan area with PPE kits and grade-appropriate school supplies.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer