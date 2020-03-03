|
4:00 | 04.03.2020
Cottonseed Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Cottonseed Oil to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the cottonseed market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005705/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cottonseed Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Co. Pvt Ltd. and Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for cottonseed oil has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report
Cottonseed Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cottonseed Market is segmented as below:
Product
Upland Cottonseed
Extra-long Staple Cottonseed
Others
Geographic Segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40606Cottonseed Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cottonseed market report covers the following areas:
Cottonseed Market Size
Cottonseed Market Trends
Cottonseed Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies adoption of new technologies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the cottonseed market growth during the next few years.
Cottonseed Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cottonseed market , including some of the vendors such as DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Co. Pvt Ltd. and Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cottonseed market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformCottonseed Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist cottonseed market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cottonseed market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cottonseed market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cottonseed market vendors
Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Upland cottonseed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Extra-long staple cottonseed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Adoption of new technologies by vendors
Product launches
Increasing mergers and acquisitions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
All-Tex Seed Inc.
Americot Inc.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Corteva Agriscience
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd.
Land O’Lakes, Inc.
Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Co. Pvt Ltd.
Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005705/en/