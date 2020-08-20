|
23:00 | 20.08.2020
Couplings Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growth of Global Lumbar Industry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the couplings market and it is poised to grow by USD 126.57 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, ABB Ltd., MECVEL Srl, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Timken Co., The Tsubaki Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. The growth of global lumbar industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product
Elastomeric Couplings
Metallic Couplings
Mechanical Couplings
Other Couplings
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43353Couplings Market 2020-2024: Scope
Couplings Market Size
Couplings Market Trends
Couplings Market Analysis
This study identifies emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness as one of the prime reasons driving the couplings market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist couplings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the couplings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the couplings market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of couplings market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Elastomeric couplings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Metallic couplings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mechanical couplings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other couplings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AB SKF
ABB Ltd.
MECVEL Srl
Regal Beloit Corp.
Rexnord Corp.
Siemens AG
Smiths Group Plc
The Timken Co.
The Tsubaki Group
Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
