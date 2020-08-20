23:00 | 20.08.2020

Couplings Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growth of Global Lumbar Industry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the couplings market and it is poised to grow by USD 126.57 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005118/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Couplings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- What are the major trends in the market?

Emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 126.57 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

AB SKF, ABB Ltd., MECVEL Srl, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Timken Co., The Tsubaki Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers?

Growth of global lumbar industry is one of the major factors driving the market. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, ABB Ltd., MECVEL Srl, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Timken Co., The Tsubaki Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. The growth of global lumbar industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Couplings Market is segmented as below: Product Elastomeric Couplings Metallic Couplings Mechanical Couplings Other Couplings Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43353Couplings Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The couplings market report covers the following areas: Couplings Market Size Couplings Market Trends Couplings Market Analysis This study identifies emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness as one of the prime reasons driving the couplings market growth during the next few years.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist couplings market growth during the next five years Estimation of the couplings market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the couplings market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of couplings market vendors

