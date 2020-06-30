|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:11 | 30.06.2020
Court Approves TMAC Plan of Arrangement
TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) announces that it has received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”) with Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. and an affiliate (“Shandong” or the “Purchaser”). As previously disclosed, the Transaction provides for the acquisition by the Purchaser of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) not already owned by Shandong, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
Subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals and satisfying all required conditions, the Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Following closing of the Transaction, the Common Shares will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.
“Forward-looking information” is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such “forward-looking information” involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020, and the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management information circular dated May 28, 2020 (for risks related to the completion of the Transaction), both filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.
