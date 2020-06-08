|
0:15 | 09.06.2020
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Choke And Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024 | Increase In Global Rig Count to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the choke and kill manifold market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Choke and Kill Manifold Market 2020-2024: Scope
Choke and Kill Manifold Market Size
Choke and Kill Manifold Market Trends
Choke and Kill Manifold Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in consumption of oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the choke and kill manifold market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist choke and kill manifold market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the choke and kill manifold market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the choke and kill manifold market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of choke and kill manifold market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application placement
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Awaltek Sdn Bhd
AXON Pressure Products Inc.
Camtop (Shanghai) Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.
EthosEnergy Group Ltd.
GTP Solutions
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
