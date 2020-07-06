|
19:00 | 06.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Electric Forklifts to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the motive lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005416/en/Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Requestfor Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Motive Lead-acid Battery Market Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for electric forklifts has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/motive-lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysisMotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below:
Battery Type
VRLA
FLA
Geography
APAC
EMEA
Americas
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40636Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our motive lead-acid battery market report covers the following areas:
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market Size
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market Trends
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the motive lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the motive lead-acid battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motive lead-acid battery market vendors
