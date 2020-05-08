|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 09.05.2020
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the onshore oil and gas pipeline market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Rising global energy demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Gas Pipelines
Oil Pipelines
Geography
APAC
North America
MEA
South America
Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43315Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Scope
Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size
Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Trends
Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies economic advantages of pipeline transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of onshore oil and gas pipeline market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Gas pipelines – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oil pipelines – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
ArcelorMittal SA
Bechtel Corp.
BP Plc
Essar Steel India Ltd.
EUROPIPE GmbH
General Electric Co.
Gulf Interstate Engineering Co.
Saipem Spa
TechnipFMC Plc
Tenaris SA
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
