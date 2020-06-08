|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:00 | 09.06.2020
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024 | Declining Cost of Solar Power Generation to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the single axis solar PV tracker market and it is poised to grow by 76.78 GW during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Application
Utility
Distributed Generation
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024: Scope
Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Size
Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Trends
Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Analysis
This study identifies supportive government policies and regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the single axis solar PV tracker market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist single axis solar PV tracker market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the single axis solar PV tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the single axis solar PV tracker market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single axis solar PV tracker market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application placement
Utility – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Distributed generation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Abengoa SA
Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.
Array Technologies Inc.
Convert Italia SpA
First Solar Inc.
IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH
Mahindra Susten PVt. Ltd.
NEXTracker Inc.
Soltec Energias Renovables SL
SunPower Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
