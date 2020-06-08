|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 09.06.2020
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- UPS Battery Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Data Center Construction to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the UPS battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 3,250.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Product
Lead-acid
Li-ion
NiCd
Geographic Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41412UPS Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
UPS Battery Market Size
UPS Battery Market Trends
UPS Battery Market Analysis
This study identifies the rise of green telecom towers as one of the prime reasons driving the UPS battery market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist UPS battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the UPS battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the UPS battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UPS battery market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Lead-acid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Li-ion – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
NiCd – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
ABB Group
Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd.
East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Eaton Corp. Plc
EnerSys
Exide Technologies
Hitachi Ltd.
Legrand SA
Panasonic Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
