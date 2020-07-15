|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:30 | 16.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Crude Oil Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Upstream Investments to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the crude oil market and it is poised to grow by $146.92 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing upstream investments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the fluctuations in global crude oil prices will challenge the market growth.
Production Area
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Crude Oil Market size
Crude Oil Market trends
Crude Oil Market industry analysis
This study identifies technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process as one of the prime reasons driving the crude oil market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist crude oil market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the crude oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the crude oil market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crude oil market vendors
