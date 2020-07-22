|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:45 | 22.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Dry Honey Market (2019-2023) | Health Benefits Of Dry Honey to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the dry honey market and it is poised to grow by $ 223.45 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The health benefits of dry honey has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Conventional Dry Honey
Organic Dry Honey
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31915Dry Honey Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Dry Honey Market size
Dry Honey Market trends
Dry Honey Market industry analysis
This study identifies advances in the detection of honey adulteration as one of the prime reasons driving the dry honey market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist dry honey market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the dry honey market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the dry honey market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry honey market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Conventional dry honey – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Organic dry honey – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by product
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Advances in detection of honey adulteration
Growing preference for online shopping
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Associated British Foods Plc
Blue Chip Group Inc.
Norevo GmbH
SoulBee Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
