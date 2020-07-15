3:30 | 16.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the energy as a service (EaaS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005803/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ameresco Inc., Edison International, Electricité de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement SA, and WGL Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technological advances have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, deployment challenges may impede the market growth.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market is segmented as below: Service Procurement Storage Management And Optimization End-user Industrial Commercial Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40236Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy as a service (EaaS) market report covers the following areas: Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market size Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market trends Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market industry analysis This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the energy as a service (EaaS) market growth during the next few years.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy as a service (EaaS) market, including some of the vendors such as Ameresco Inc., Edison International, Electricité de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement SA, and WGL Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformEnergy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist energy as a service (EaaS) market growth during the next five years Estimation of the energy as a service (EaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the energy as a service (EaaS) market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy as a service (EaaS) market vendors

Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Procurement Storage Management and optimization

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of microgrids Development of ZEBs and green buildings Rising vendor collaborations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Ameresco Inc. Edison International Electricité de France SA Enel Spa ENGIE SA Honeywell International Inc. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Veolia Environnement SA WGL Holdings Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005803/en/