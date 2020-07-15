|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:30 | 16.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the energy as a service (EaaS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technological advances have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, deployment challenges may impede the market growth.
Service
Procurement
Storage
Management And Optimization
End-user
Industrial
Commercial
Geographic Landscape
The Americas
APAC
EMEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40236Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market size
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market trends
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the energy as a service (EaaS) market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist energy as a service (EaaS) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the energy as a service (EaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the energy as a service (EaaS) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy as a service (EaaS) market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Storage
Management and optimization
Geographic comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Development of ZEBs and green buildings
Rising vendor collaborations
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Ameresco Inc.
Edison International
Electricité de France SA
Enel Spa
ENGIE SA
Honeywell International Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Veolia Environnement SA
WGL Holdings Inc.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer