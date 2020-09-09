|
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Battery Powered Floor Scrubbers to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the floor scrubber battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 139.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C&D Technologies Inc., CDN Energy and Power Corp., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Discover Energy Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., and Exide Technologies are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of Li-ion battery powered floor scrubbers will offer immense growth opportunities, the development of fuel cell solutions for floor scrubbers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
Lead-acid Batteries
Li-ion Batteries
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43493Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Floor Scrubber Battery Market size
Floor Scrubber Battery Market trends
Floor Scrubber Battery Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing consumer spending on floor scrubbers as one of the prime reasons driving the floor scrubber battery market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist floor scrubber battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the floor scrubber battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the floor scrubber battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor scrubber battery market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Lead acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Li-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
C&D Technologies Inc.
CDN Energy and Power Corp.
Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
Discover Energy Corp.
East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
EnerSys
EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.
Exide Industries Ltd.
Exide Technologies
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
