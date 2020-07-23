|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:00 | 24.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024 | Growing Need for Cleaner Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global biomass power generation market size and it is poised to grow by 39.21 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing need for cleaner energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased project and feedstock costs might hamper market growth.
Feedstock
Solid Biomass
Biogas
Municipal Solid Waste
Liquid Biomass
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
North America
MEA
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43611Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope
Biomass Power Generation Market size
Biomass Power Generation Market trends
Biomass Power Generation Market industry analysis
This study identifies the adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biomass power generation market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Feedstock
Solid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Biogas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Municipal solid waste – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Liquid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Market opportunity by Feedstock
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Acciona SA
Ameresco Inc.
Andritz AG
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
E.ON SE
General Electric Co.
John Wood Group Plc
Thermax Ltd.
Valmet Oyj
Vattenfall AB
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer