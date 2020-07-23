3:00 | 24.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024 | Growing Need for Cleaner Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global biomass power generation market size and it is poised to grow by 39.21 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-What was the value of the biomass power generation market in 2019?

A. As per Technavio, the value of the market was at 130.64 GW in 2019 and is projected to reach 169.85 GW by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The growing need for cleaner energy is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Who are the top players in the market?

A. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. APAC

Based on segmentation by feedstock, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Municipal solid waste is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The growing need for cleaner energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased project and feedstock costs might hamper market growth.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biomass Power Generation Market is segmented as below: Feedstock Solid Biomass Biogas Municipal Solid Waste Liquid Biomass Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43611Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomass power generation market report covers the following areas: Biomass Power Generation Market size Biomass Power Generation Market trends Biomass Power Generation Market industry analysis This study identifies the adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomass power generation market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Biomass Power Generation Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the biomass power generation market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Feedstock

Market segments Comparison by Feedstock Solid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Biogas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Municipal solid waste – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Liquid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Market opportunity by Feedstock

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Acciona SA Ameresco Inc. Andritz AG Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. E.ON SE General Electric Co. John Wood Group Plc Thermax Ltd. Valmet Oyj Vattenfall AB

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

