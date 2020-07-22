|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:15 | 23.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Household Composters Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Supply Chain Management Of Household Waste to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global household composters market size and it is poised to grow by USD 329.38 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Algreen Products, Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Exaco Trading Co., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc, Natures Footprint, Inc., Presto Products Co., Schiller Grounds Care, Inc., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for supply chain management of household waste has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative solutions might hamper market growth.
Product
Stationary
Tumbler
Compacting
Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41128Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Scope
Household Composters Market size
Household Composters Market trends
Household Composters Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming as one of the prime reasons driving the household composters market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist household composters market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the household composters market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the household composters market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household composters market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Tumbler – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Compacting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Algreen Products, Inc.
Enviro World Corp.
Envirocycle Systems Inc.,
Exaco Trading Co.
Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd.
Good Ideas Inc
Natures Footprint, Inc.
Presto Products Co.
Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
