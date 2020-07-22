2:15 | 23.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Household Composters Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Supply Chain Management Of Household Waste to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global household composters market size and it is poised to grow by USD 329.38 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005722/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Composters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions-What was the value of the household composters market in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 985 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1314.38 million by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The demand for supply chain management of household waste will drive the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

A. Algreen Products, Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Exaco Trading Co., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc, Natures Footprint, Inc., Presto Products Co., Schiller Grounds Care, Inc., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. Europe

Which product is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. The stationary segment will grow at a faster rate The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Algreen Products, Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Exaco Trading Co., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc, Natures Footprint, Inc., Presto Products Co., Schiller Grounds Care, Inc., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The increasing demand for supply chain management of household waste has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative solutions might hamper market growth.

Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Household Composters Market is segmented as below: Product Stationary Tumbler Compacting Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41128Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our household composters market report covers the following areas: Household Composters Market size Household Composters Market trends Household Composters Market industry analysis This study identifies the growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming as one of the prime reasons driving the household composters market growth during the next few years.

Household Composters Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the household composters market, including some of the vendors such as Algreen Products, Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Exaco Trading Co., Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd., Good Ideas Inc, Natures Footprint, Inc., Presto Products Co., Schiller Grounds Care, Inc., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household composters market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformHousehold Composters Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist household composters market growth during the next five years Estimation of the household composters market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the household composters market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household composters market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product placement Tumbler – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Compacting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Algreen Products, Inc. Enviro World Corp. Envirocycle Systems Inc., Exaco Trading Co. Forest City Models and Patterns Ltd. Good Ideas Inc Natures Footprint, Inc. Presto Products Co. Schiller Grounds Care, Inc. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

