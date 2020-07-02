|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:30 | 03.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 | Rising Investment in Renewable Energy Sources to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global liquid-immersed transformers market size and it is poised to grow by USD 7.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising investment in renewable energy sources has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing popularity of dry-type transformers might hamper market growth.
Type
Power Transformers
Distribution Transformers
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43541Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market size
Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market trends
Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of eco-efficient transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid-immersed transformers market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid-immersed transformers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the liquid-immersed transformers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the liquid-immersed transformers market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid-immersed transformers market vendors
Value chain analysis
Industry innovations
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Distribution transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Toshiba International Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
