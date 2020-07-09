|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 09.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024 | Decreasing Prices of Lithium-ion Battery to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the hybrid commercial vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 68.43 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Decreasing prices of lithium-ion batteries have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, insufficient charging infrastructure might hamper market growth.
Type
LCVs
M&HCVs
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43457Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024: Scope
Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market size
Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market trends
Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market industry analysis
This study identifies the advent of small-sized Li-ion batteries with high density and high power as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid commercial vehicle market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hybrid commercial vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hybrid commercial vehicle market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid commercial vehicle market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
LCVs – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
M and HCVs – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AB Volvo
CNH Industrial NV
Daimler AG
Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd.
Ford Motor Co.
Hino Motors Ltd.
Navistar International Corp.
PACCAR Inc.
Tata Motors Ltd.
Volkswagen AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer