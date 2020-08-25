|
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the mobile power generation equipment rentals market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.50 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing infrastructural activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising competition from microgrids might hamper the market growth.
Product
Generator
Turbine
Geography
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41621Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2020-2024: Scope
Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market size
Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market trends
Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising demand from the mining and oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile power generation equipment rentals market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile power generation equipment rentals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile power generation equipment rentals market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Generator – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Turbine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Aggreko Plc
APR Energy
Ashtead Group Plc
Atlas Copco AB
Caterpillar Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Herc Holdings Inc.
Siemens AG
United Rentals, Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
