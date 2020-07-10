|
|
21:30 | 10.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Cleaner Fuels to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the natural gas refueling stations market and it is poised to grow by 8.07 k units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Rising demand for cleaner fuels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fall in oil prices might hamper market growth.
Technology
CNG
LNG
Geography
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41163Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market 2020-2024: Scope
Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market size
Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market trends
Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market industry analysis
This study identifies rise in adoption of NGVs as one of the prime reasons driving the natural gas refueling stations market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist natural gas refueling stations market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the natural gas refueling stations market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the natural gas refueling stations market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural gas refueling stations market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technology placement
CNG – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
LNG – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Comparison by Type placement
Fast-fill stations – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Time-fill stations – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
Cummins Inc.
Dover Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
L’Air Liquide SA
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Total SA
UGI Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
