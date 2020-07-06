|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 07.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Propolis Market 2019-2023 | Health Benefits of Consuming Propolis to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the propolis market and it is poised to grow by USD 26.07 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The health benefits of consuming propolis has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Healthcare
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Food and Beverages
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31885Propolis Market 2019-2023: Scope
Propolis Market size
Propolis Market trends
Propolis Market analysis
This study identifies an increase in research activities to enhance propolis production in beehives as one of the prime reasons driving the propolis market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist propolis market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the propolis market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the propolis market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of propolis market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Personal care and cosmetics – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Blogging and digital media influencing propolis consumption
Restoration of natural bee habitats
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Apiário Polenectar
Apis Flora
Bee Health Ltd.
Comvita Ltd.
Nature’s Goodness
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
