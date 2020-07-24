|
13:00 | 24.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Pulp Market (2020-2024) | Rising Consumption of Chemical Wood Pulp to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the pulp market and it is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising consumption of chemical wood pulp has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the use of electronic alternatives might hamper market growth.
Application
Printing And Writing Paper
Tissue Paper
Specialty Paper
Packaging Paper
Others
Geography
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43186Pulp Market 2020-2024: Scope
Pulp Market size
Pulp Market trends
Pulp Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist pulp market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pulp market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pulp market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application by volume
Printing and writing paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Tissue paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Specialty paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Packaging paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application by volume
Comparison by grade by volume
Chemical pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-wood pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by grade by volume
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Asia Pulp and Paper Group
BillerudKorsnas AB
Georgia-Pacific LLC
International Paper Co.
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Metsä Board Corp.
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
Oji Holdings Corp.
Sappi Ltd.
WestRock Co.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
