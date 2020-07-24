13:00 | 24.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Pulp Market (2020-2024) | Rising Consumption of Chemical Wood Pulp to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pulp market and it is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-What was the value of the pulp market in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of the market was at 192.57 MT in 2019 and is projected to reach 231.39 MT by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Rising consumption of chemical wood pulp.

Who are the top players in the market?

A. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. are the top players in the market.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. North America.

Based on segmentation by application, which segment will witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Printing and writing paper. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rising consumption of chemical wood pulp has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the use of electronic alternatives might hamper market growth.

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pulp Market is segmented as below: Application Printing And Writing Paper Tissue Paper Specialty Paper Packaging Paper Others Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43186Pulp Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pulp market report covers the following areas: Pulp Market size Pulp Market trends Pulp Market industry analysis This study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pulp market, including some of the vendors such as Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pulp Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist pulp market growth during the next five years Estimation of the pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the pulp market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pulp market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments Comparison by Application by volume Printing and writing paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Tissue paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Specialty paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Packaging paper – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Grade by Volume

Market segments Comparison by grade by volume Chemical pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Non-wood pulp – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by grade by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Asia Pulp and Paper Group BillerudKorsnas AB Georgia-Pacific LLC International Paper Co. Kimberly-Clark Corp. Metsä Board Corp. Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. Oji Holdings Corp. Sappi Ltd. WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

