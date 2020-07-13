0:00 | 14.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Ram Blowout Preventer Market (2019-2023) | Increased E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the ram blowout preventer market and it is poised to grow by USD 89.24 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005503/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AXON Pressure Products Inc., Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Control Flow Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Uztel SA, Weatherford International Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increased E&P activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Ram Blowout Preventer Market is segmented as below: Application Onshore Offshore Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32143Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ram blowout preventer market report covers the following areas: Ram Blowout Preventer Market size Ram Blowout Preventer Market trends Ram Blowout Preventer Market analysis This study identifies the declining cost of raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the ram blowout preventer market growth during the next few years.

Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the ram blowout preventer market, including some of the vendors such as AXON Pressure Products Inc., Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Control Flow Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Uztel SA, Weatherford International Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ram blowout preventer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist ram blowout preventer market growth during the next five years Estimation of the ram blowout preventer market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the ram blowout preventer market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ram blowout preventer market vendors

Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Declining cost of raw materials Advancements in blowout preventers Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors AXON Pressure Products, Inc. Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC Control Flow, Inc. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Schlumberger Ltd. The Weir Group Plc Uztel SA Weatherford International Plc Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

