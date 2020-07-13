|
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Ram Blowout Preventer Market (2019-2023) | Increased E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the ram blowout preventer market and it is poised to grow by USD 89.24 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increased E&P activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32143Ram Blowout Preventer Market 2019-2023: Scope
Ram Blowout Preventer Market size
Ram Blowout Preventer Market trends
Ram Blowout Preventer Market analysis
This study identifies the declining cost of raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the ram blowout preventer market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist ram blowout preventer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ram blowout preventer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ram blowout preventer market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ram blowout preventer market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Advancements in blowout preventers
Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
AXON Pressure Products, Inc.
Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC
Control Flow, Inc.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
The Weir Group Plc
Uztel SA
Weatherford International Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
