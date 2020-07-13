|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 14.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Salt Market 2020-2024 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 33.57 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls in the food industry might hamper market growth.
Application
Chemical Processing
Road De-icing
Food Processing
Other Applications
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
Type
Rock Salt
Brine
Solar Salt
Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43411Salt Market 2020-2024: Scope
Salt Market size
Salt Market trends
Salt Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing production of salt in APAC by the solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the salt market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Derivative Application
Chemical Processing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Road de-icing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food Processing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Comparison by Type
Rock salt – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Brine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Solar Salt – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Cargill Inc.
Dow Inc.
INEOS Group Holdings SA
K+S AG
Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
Solvay SA
Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Tate & Lyle Plc
Wacker Chemie AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
