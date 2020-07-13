0:30 | 14.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Salt Market 2020-2024 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 33.57 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005451/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls in the food industry might hamper market growth.

Salt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Salt Market is segmented as below: Application Chemical Processing Road De-icing Food Processing Other Applications Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America Type Rock Salt Brine Solar Salt Others To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43411Salt Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas: Salt Market size Salt Market trends Salt Market industry analysis This study identifies the increasing production of salt in APAC by the solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.

Salt Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Salt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSalt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the salt market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Derivative Application Chemical Processing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Road de-icing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Food Processing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Other applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Rock salt – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Brine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Solar Salt – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Cargill Inc. Dow Inc. INEOS Group Holdings SA K+S AG Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV Solvay SA Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG Tata Chemicals Ltd. Tate & Lyle Plc Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005451/en/