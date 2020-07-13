ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Salt Market 2020-2024 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 33.57 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005451/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls in the food industry might hamper market growth.
Salt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Salt Market is segmented as below:

Application

Chemical Processing

Road De-icing

Food Processing

Other Applications

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Type

Rock Salt

Brine

Solar Salt

Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43411Salt Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas:

Salt Market size

Salt Market trends

Salt Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing production of salt in APAC by the solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.
Salt Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Salt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSalt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the salt market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Derivative Application

Chemical Processing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Road de-icing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food Processing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Rock salt – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar Salt – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

K+S AG

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Solvay SA

Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Wacker Chemie AG
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005451/en/

