2:15 | 21.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Benefits Of UV Disinfection Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005545/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lumalier Corp., SITA Srl, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Benefits of UV disinfection equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market is segmented as below: Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA Application Drinking Water Wastewater Industrial Water Others To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43413Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market report covers the following areas: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market size Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market trends Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market industry analysis This study identifies rising concerns over freshwater scarcity as one of the prime reasons driving the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next few years.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lumalier Corp., SITA Srl, and Xylem Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformUltraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next five years Estimation of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Drinking water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Wastewater – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Advanced UV Inc. American Ultraviolet Inc. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. Danaher Corp. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Halma Plc Kuraray Co. Ltd. Lumalier Corp. SITA Srl Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

