|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:15 | 21.07.2020
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Benefits Of UV Disinfection Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Benefits of UV disinfection equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Application
Drinking Water
Wastewater
Industrial Water
Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43413Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market size
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market trends
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising concerns over freshwater scarcity as one of the prime reasons driving the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Drinking water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Wastewater – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Advanced UV Inc.
American Ultraviolet Inc.
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
Danaher Corp.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Halma Plc
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Lumalier Corp.
SITA Srl
Xylem Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer