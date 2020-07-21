0:45 | 21.07.2020

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market (2019-2023) | Increasing Global Oil Rig Activity to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the water-based drilling and completion fluids market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.95 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005458/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-1. How big is the global water-based drilling and completion fluids market?

A. As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth rate for 2019 is estimated at 4.72% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.95 billion during the forecast period.

2. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2019-2023?

A. The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

3. What are the key market drivers?

A. Increasing global oil rig activity and the emergence of nanoparticles for oilfield applications are the major factors driving the market.

4. Which region will account for the highest market growth?

A. The North American region will account for the highest growth due to the rise in the number of active rigs.

5. What are the top companies in the market?

A. Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources, Schlumberger, and Weatherford. The increasing global oil rig activity will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market is segmented as below: Application Onshore Offshore Geographic Landscape APAC Europe Middle East and Africa North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30800Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our water-based drilling and completion fluids market report covers the following areas: Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market size Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market trends Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market analysis This study identifies the emergence of nanoparticles for oilfield applications as one of the prime reasons driving the water-based drilling and completion fluids market growth during the next few years.

Water-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the water-based drilling and completion fluids market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources, Schlumberger, and Weatherford. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water-based drilling and completion fluids market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformWater-based Drilling and Completion Fluids Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist water-based drilling and completion fluids market growth during the next five years Estimation of the water-based drilling and completion fluids market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the water-based drilling and completion fluids market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water-based drilling and completion fluids market vendors

Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater upstream projects Nanotechnology for oilfield applications Qatar’s exit from OPEC

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Baker Hughes Halliburton National Oilwell Varco Newpark Resources Schlumberger Weatherford

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005458/en/