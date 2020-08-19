18:45 | 19.08.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 9% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Golf Cart Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the advanced lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The growing golf cart market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below: Application Automotive Stationary Others Geography APAC EMEA Americas To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44697Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our advanced lead-acid battery market report covers the following areas: Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market size Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market trends Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the advanced lead-acid battery market, including some of the vendors such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years Estimation of the advanced lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the advanced lead-acid battery market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced lead-acid battery market vendors

Table Of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH Clarios Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. EnerSys Exide Industries Ltd. GS Yuasa Corp. Leoch International Technology Ltd. Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

