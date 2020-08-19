ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
COVID-19 Impacts: Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 9% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Golf Cart Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the advanced lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005354/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing golf cart market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.
Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application

Automotive

Stationary

Others

Geography

APAC

EMEA

Americas

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44697Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our advanced lead-acid battery market report covers the following areas:

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market size

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market trends

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.
Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the advanced lead-acid battery market, including some of the vendors such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAdvanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced lead-acid battery market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced lead-acid battery market vendors
Table Of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

Clarios

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005354/en/

