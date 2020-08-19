|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:45 | 19.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 9% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Golf Cart Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the advanced lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing golf cart market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.
Application
Automotive
Stationary
Others
Geography
APAC
EMEA
Americas
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44697Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market size
Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market trends
Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the advanced lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the advanced lead-acid battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced lead-acid battery market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Stationary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
Clarios
Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
EnerSys
Exide Industries Ltd.
GS Yuasa Corp.
Leoch International Technology Ltd.
Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
