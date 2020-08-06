|
22:30 | 06.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Agricultural Pesticides Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Increased Use of Herbicides to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the agricultural pesticides market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.60 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., NACL Industries Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Syngenta AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased use of herbicides has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Type
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others
Geography
APAC
South America
Europe
North America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43805Agricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024: Scope
Agricultural Pesticides Market size
Agricultural Pesticides Market trends
Agricultural Pesticides Market analysis
This study identifies the introduction of integrated pest management as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural pesticides market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural pesticides market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the agricultural pesticides market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the agricultural pesticides market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural pesticides market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Herbicides – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Insecticides – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fungicides – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ADAMA Ltd.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
FMC Corp.
NACL Industries Ltd.
Novozymes AS
Nufarm Ltd.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Syngenta AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
