COVID-19 Impacts: Agricultural Pesticides Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Increased Use of Herbicides to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the agricultural pesticides market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.60 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005638/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions- What was the value of the agricultural pesticides market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 68.03 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 92.63 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The increased use of herbicides is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., NACL Industries Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Syngenta AG are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.72%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., NACL Industries Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Syngenta AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increased use of herbicides has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Agricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Agricultural Pesticides Market is segmented as below: Type Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others Geography APAC South America Europe North America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43805Agricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agricultural pesticides market report covers the following areas: Agricultural Pesticides Market size Agricultural Pesticides Market trends Agricultural Pesticides Market analysis This study identifies the introduction of integrated pest management as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural pesticides market growth during the next few years.

Agricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the agricultural pesticides market, including some of the vendors such as ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., NACL Industries Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Syngenta AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the agricultural pesticides market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAgricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural pesticides market growth during the next five years Estimation of the agricultural pesticides market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the agricultural pesticides market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural pesticides market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Herbicides – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Insecticides – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Fungicides – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers – Demand led growthMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ADAMA Ltd. BASF SE Bayer AG DuPont de Nemours Inc. FMC Corp. NACL Industries Ltd. Novozymes AS Nufarm Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Syngenta AG

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

