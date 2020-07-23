|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:15 | 23.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Automotive Battery Testers Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Lifespan Of Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive battery testers market and it is poised to grow by USD 96.6 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing lifespan of vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Type
Simple Battery Testers
Integrated Battery Testers
Region
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43104Automotive Battery Testers Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Automotive Battery Testers Market size
Automotive Battery Testers Market trends
Automotive Battery Testers Market industry analysis
This study identifies the development of touchscreen battery testers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive battery testers market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery testers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive battery testers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive battery testers market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery testers market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Simple battery testers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Integrated battery testers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Clore Automotive LLC
EZRED Co.
Gamela Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
Midtronics Inc.
PulseTech Products Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schumacher Electric Corp.
Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co. Ltd.
SUNER POWER TECHNOLOGY Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
