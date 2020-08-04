23:15 | 04.08.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% through 2020-2024 | Need to Reduce Energy Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market and it is poised to grow by USD 387.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005656/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EnergyGlass, Kaneka Corp., ML SYSTEM SA, Norsk Hydro ASA, ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL, Polysolar Ltd., Romag Ltd., Solaria Corp., Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The need to reduce energy costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complexities associated with BIPV installation might hamper market growth.

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market is segmented as below: End-user Commercial Residential Industrial Geography Europe North America APAC MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44355Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market report covers the following areas: Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market size Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market trends Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market industry analysis This study identifies the rising popularity of community solar gardens as one of the prime reasons driving the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next few years.

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market, including some of the vendors such as EnergyGlass, Kaneka Corp., ML SYSTEM SA, Norsk Hydro ASA, ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL, Polysolar Ltd., Romag Ltd., Solaria Corp., Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformBuilding-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next five years Estimation of the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market vendors

