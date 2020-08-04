|
23:15 | 04.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% through 2020-2024 | Need to Reduce Energy Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market and it is poised to grow by USD 387.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The need to reduce energy costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complexities associated with BIPV installation might hamper market growth.
End-user
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Geography
Europe
North America
APAC
MEA
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44355Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2020-2024: Scope
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market size
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market trends
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising popularity of community solar gardens as one of the prime reasons driving the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Comparison by panel type
Crystalline panel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Thin-film panel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by panel type
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
EnergyGlass
Kaneka Corp.
ML SYSTEM SA
Norsk Hydro ASA
ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL
Polysolar Ltd.
Romag Ltd.
Solaria Corp.
Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC
Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
