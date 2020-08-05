|
18:00 | 05.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Diamond Mining Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Applications for Industrial-grade Diamonds to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the diamond mining market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Anglo American Plc, Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, Gem Diamonds Ltd., Lucara Diamond Corp., MIBA Sarl, Murowa Diamonds, Petra Diamonds Ltd., PJSC ALROSA, Rio Tinto Plc, and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing applications for industrial-grade diamonds has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Grade Type
Gem Grade
Industrial Grade
Geographic Landscape
Africa
Europe
North America
ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40807Diamond Mining Market 2020-2024: Scope
Diamond Mining Market size
Diamond Mining Market trends
Diamond Mining Market analysis
This study identifies the use of blockchain technology in diamond mining as one of the prime reasons driving the diamond mining market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist diamond mining market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the diamond mining market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the diamond mining market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diamond mining market vendors
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Value chain analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by grade type
Gem grade – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial grade – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by grade type
Geographic comparison
Africa – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Emergence of innovative technologies in diamond mining
Development of advanced systems for diamond mine exploration
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Anglo American Plc
Dominion Diamond Mines ULC
Gem Diamonds Ltd.
Lucara Diamond Corp.
MIBA Sarl
Murowa Diamonds
Petra Diamonds Ltd.
PJSC ALROSA
Rio Tinto Plc
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
