18:00 | 05.08.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Diamond Mining Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Applications for Industrial-grade Diamonds to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the diamond mining market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005484/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diamond Mining Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing applications for industrial-grade diamonds is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Anglo American Plc, Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, Gem Diamonds Ltd., Lucara Diamond Corp., MIBA Sarl, Murowa Diamonds, Petra Diamonds Ltd., PJSC ALROSA, Rio Tinto Plc, and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Africa

What is the major trend for diamond mining market?

Use of blockchain technology in diamond mining is a major trend driving the market growth.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.32%. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Anglo American Plc, Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, Gem Diamonds Ltd., Lucara Diamond Corp., MIBA Sarl, Murowa Diamonds, Petra Diamonds Ltd., PJSC ALROSA, Rio Tinto Plc, and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing applications for industrial-grade diamonds has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Diamond Mining Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Diamond Mining Market is segmented as below: Grade Type Gem Grade Industrial Grade Geographic Landscape Africa Europe North America ROW To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40807Diamond Mining Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our diamond mining market report covers the following areas: Diamond Mining Market size Diamond Mining Market trends Diamond Mining Market analysis This study identifies the use of blockchain technology in diamond mining as one of the prime reasons driving the diamond mining market growth during the next few years.

Diamond Mining Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the diamond mining market, including some of the vendors such as Anglo American Plc, Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, Gem Diamonds Ltd., Lucara Diamond Corp., MIBA Sarl, Murowa Diamonds, Petra Diamonds Ltd., PJSC ALROSA, Rio Tinto Plc, and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diamond mining market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformDiamond Mining Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist diamond mining market growth during the next five years Estimation of the diamond mining market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the diamond mining market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diamond mining market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GRADE TYPE

Market segmentation by grade type Comparison by grade type Gem grade – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial grade – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by grade type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Africa – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing digitalization Emergence of innovative technologies in diamond mining Development of advanced systems for diamond mine exploration

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Anglo American Plc Dominion Diamond Mines ULC Gem Diamonds Ltd. Lucara Diamond Corp. MIBA Sarl Murowa Diamonds Petra Diamonds Ltd. PJSC ALROSA Rio Tinto Plc Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005484/en/