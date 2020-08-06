|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:45 | 06.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Formic Acid Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% Through 2020-2024 | The Rising Demand for Formic Acid as a Preservative to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the formic acid market and it is poised to grow by $ 225.16 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising demand for formic acid as a preservative has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of cost-effective substitutes might hamper the market growth.
End-user
Agriculture And Animal Feed
Leather
Textile
Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals
Others
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43378Formic Acid Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Formic Acid Market size
Formic Acid Market trends
Formic Acid Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for natural rubber as one of the prime reasons driving the formic acid market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist formic acid market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the formic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the formic acid market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of formic acid market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Agriculture and animal feed – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Leather – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Textile – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemicals and pharmaceuticals – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
BASF SE
Eastman Chemical Co.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Haviland Enterprises Inc.
Kemira Oyj
Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
NuGenTec
Perstorp Holding AB
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
