30.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Frac Sand Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% through 2020-2024 | Demand For Fine Mesh Raw Frac Sand to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the frac sand market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.27 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Demand for fine mesh raw frac sand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Type
White Sand
Brown Sand
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41563Frac Sand Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Frac Sand Market size
Frac Sand Market trends
Frac Sand Market industry analysis
This study identifies abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the frac sand market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist frac sand market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the frac sand market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frac sand market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frac sand market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type placement
White sand – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Brown sand – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Badger Mining Corp.
CARBO Ceramics, Inc.
Covia Holdings Corp.
Emerge Energy Services LP
Hi-Crush Partners LP
SCR-Sibelco NV
Sierra Frac Sand LLC
Smart Sand, Inc.
Source Energy Services Ltd.
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
