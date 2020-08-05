ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
COVID-19 Impacts: Geothermal Heat Pump Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% through 2020-2024 |The Rising Global Energy Consumption to Boost Growth |Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the geothermal heat pump market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005075/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, United Technologies Corp., Vaillant GmbH, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Weishaupt (UK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising global energy consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Geothermal Heat Pump Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential

Non-residential

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43043Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geothermal heat pump market report covers the following areas:

Geothermal Heat Pump Market size

Geothermal Heat Pump Market trends

Geothermal Heat Pump Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of building energy management system (BEMS) as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the geothermal heat pump market, including some of the vendors such as Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, United Technologies Corp., Vaillant GmbH, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Weishaupt (UK) Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the geothermal heat pump market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGeothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal heat pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geothermal heat pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal heat pump market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal heat pump market vendors
Table Of Contents :Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments

Comparison by End user

Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danfoss AS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd.

Trane Technologies Plc

United Technologies Corp.

Vaillant GmbH

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Weishaupt (UK) Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005075/en/

