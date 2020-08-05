|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 05.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Geothermal Heat Pump Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% through 2020-2024 |The Rising Global Energy Consumption to Boost Growth |Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the geothermal heat pump market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising global energy consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
End-user
Residential
Non-residential
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43043Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Geothermal Heat Pump Market size
Geothermal Heat Pump Market trends
Geothermal Heat Pump Market industry analysis
This study identifies emergence of building energy management system (BEMS) as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal heat pump market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the geothermal heat pump market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the geothermal heat pump market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal heat pump market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End user
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Danfoss AS
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
NIBE Industrier AB
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd.
Trane Technologies Plc
United Technologies Corp.
Vaillant GmbH
Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG
Weishaupt (UK) Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer