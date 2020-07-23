|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:15 | 24.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Global Battery Additives Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% through 2020-2024 | Declining Price of Li-ion Batteries to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global battery additives market size and it is poised to grow by USD 834.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The declining price of li-ion batteries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the safety concerns associated with Li-ion batteries might hamper market growth.
Application
Lead-acid Batteries
Lithium-ion Batteries
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40339Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope
Battery Additives Market size
Battery Additives Market trends
Battery Additives Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising focus on renewable power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the battery additives market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist battery additives market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the battery additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the battery additives market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery additives market vendors
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Lead-acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Lithium-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ALTANA AG
Battery Equaliser USA LLC
Borregaard ASA
Cabot Corp.
Hammond Group Inc.
Imerys SA
Orion Engineered Carbons SA
PENOX Group GmbH
SGL Carbon SE
Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer