COVID-19 Impacts: Global Battery Additives Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% through 2020-2024 | Declining Price of Li-ion Batteries to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global battery additives market size and it is poised to grow by USD 834.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005598/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions-What was the value of the battery additives market in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 1210.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2044.50 million by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The declining price of Li-ion batteries will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

A. ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. APAC region

Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Lithium-ion Batteries will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The declining price of li-ion batteries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the safety concerns associated with Li-ion batteries might hamper market growth.

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Battery Additives Market is segmented as below: Application Lead-acid Batteries Lithium-ion Batteries Others Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40339Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our battery additives market report covers the following areas: Battery Additives Market size Battery Additives Market trends Battery Additives Market industry analysis This study identifies the rising focus on renewable power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the battery additives market growth during the next few years.

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the battery additives market, including some of the vendors such as ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Battery Additives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist battery additives market growth during the next five years Estimation of the battery additives market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the battery additives market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery additives market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Lead-acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Lithium-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – External factors Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ALTANA AG Battery Equaliser USA LLC Borregaard ASA Cabot Corp. Hammond Group Inc. Imerys SA Orion Engineered Carbons SA PENOX Group GmbH SGL Carbon SE Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

