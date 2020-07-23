3:30 | 24.07.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Global Industrial Pump Rental Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% through 2020-2024|Increasing Benefits of Pump Rental Services to Boost Growth|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial pump rental market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005899/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions-At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The increasing benefits of pump rental services will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

A. Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Corp., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals, Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. APAC

Based on segmentation by type, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

The positive displacement pumps segment will grow at a faster rate. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing benefits of pump rental services have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Pump Rental Market is segmented as below: End-user Industrial Water Utility Construction Type Centrifugal Pumps Positive Displacement Pumps Other Pumps Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40018Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial pump rental market report covers the following areas: Industrial Pump Rental Market size Industrial Pump Rental Market trends Industrial Pump Rental Market industry analysis This study identifies the innovations in service delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial pump rental market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial pump rental market, including some of the vendors such as Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Corp., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals, Inc., and Xylem Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial pump rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pump rental market growth during the next five years Estimation of the industrial pump rental market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the industrial pump rental market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pump rental market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Water utility – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type Comparison by type Centrifugal pumps – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Positive displacement pumps – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Other pumps – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Service delivery innovation Focus on expanding service offerings by vendors Rise in spending on infrastructure projects

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Ashtead Group Plc Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Holland Pump Co. KSB SE & Co. KGaA Mersino Dewatering Inc. MWI Corp. Selwood Ltd. Speedy Hire Plc United Rentals, Inc. Xylem Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

