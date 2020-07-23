|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:30 | 24.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Global Industrial Pump Rental Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% through 2020-2024|Increasing Benefits of Pump Rental Services to Boost Growth|Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial pump rental market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Corp., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals, Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing benefits of pump rental services have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
End-user
Industrial
Water Utility
Construction
Type
Centrifugal Pumps
Positive Displacement Pumps
Other Pumps
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40018Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope
Industrial Pump Rental Market size
Industrial Pump Rental Market trends
Industrial Pump Rental Market industry analysis
This study identifies the innovations in service delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial pump rental market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pump rental market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial pump rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial pump rental market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pump rental market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Water utility – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Comparison by type
Centrifugal pumps – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Positive displacement pumps – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other pumps – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Focus on expanding service offerings by vendors
Rise in spending on infrastructure projects
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Ashtead Group Plc
Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
Holland Pump Co.
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Mersino Dewatering Inc.
MWI Corp.
Selwood Ltd.
Speedy Hire Plc
United Rentals, Inc.
Xylem Inc.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer