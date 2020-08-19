ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:15 | 19.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Global Synthetic Zeolite Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand From Catalysts and Absorbents to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global synthetic zeolite market size and it is poised to grow by USD 346.39 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005380/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., PQ Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tosoh Corp., and W. R. Grace and Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand from catalysts and absorbents has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing price wars might hamper the market growth.
Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Synthetic Zeolite Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Detergents

Catalysts

Adsorbents

Others

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44556Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our synthetic zeolite market report covers the following areas:

Synthetic Zeolite Market size

Synthetic Zeolite Market trends

Synthetic Zeolite Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand from the water treatment industry as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic zeolite market growth during the next few years.
Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the synthetic zeolite market, including some of the vendors such as Albemarle Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., PQ Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tosoh Corp., and W. R. Grace and Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the synthetic zeolite market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSynthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic zeolite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic zeolite market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic zeolite market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic zeolite market vendors
Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Detergents – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Catalysts – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adsorbents – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

PQ Corp.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Tosoh Corp.

W. R. Grace and Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005380/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:19 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Apple stellt Rekord auf: ...

17:17 Uhr | 19.08.2020
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: EU erkennt bei ...

17:10 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Demokraten-Parteitag: Harris vor ...

17:10 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Börse Frankfurt-News: "Wenn ...

17:09 Uhr | 19.08.2020
WDH: US-Präsident Trump macht ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer