COVID-19 Impacts: Heavy Fuel Oil Market Will Decelerate at a CAGR of over -15% through 2020-2024|Rising Seaborne Trade Activities to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the heavy fuel oil market and it is expected to decrease by USD 52.68 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024

Rising seaborne trade activities is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Neste Oyj, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Europe

What is the major trend of the market?

The adoption of scrubber technology is a major trend driving the market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Neste Oyj, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Rising seaborne trade activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heavy Fuel Oil Market is segmented as below: End-user Shipping Others Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40330Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heavy fuel oil market report covers the following areas: Heavy Fuel Oil Market size Heavy Fuel Oil Market trends Heavy Fuel Oil Market analysis This study identifies the adoption of scrubber technology as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy fuel oil market growth during the next few years.

Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the heavy fuel oil market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Neste Oyj, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heavy fuel oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist heavy fuel oil market growth during the next five years Estimation of the heavy fuel oil market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the heavy fuel oil market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heavy fuel oil market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Shipping – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of scrubber technology Adoption of modular mini refineries Usage of additives to improve the combustion of heavy fuel oil

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors BP Plc Chevron Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. Neste Oyj PetroChina Co. Ltd. Qatar Petroleum Rosneft Oil Co. Royal Dutch Shell Plc TOTAL SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.