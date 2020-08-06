|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 06.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Heavy Fuel Oil Market Will Decelerate at a CAGR of over -15% through 2020-2024|Rising Seaborne Trade Activities to Boost Growth| Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the heavy fuel oil market and it is expected to decrease by USD 52.68 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Neste Oyj, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising seaborne trade activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
End-user
Shipping
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40330Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024: Scope
Heavy Fuel Oil Market size
Heavy Fuel Oil Market trends
Heavy Fuel Oil Market analysis
This study identifies the adoption of scrubber technology as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy fuel oil market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist heavy fuel oil market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the heavy fuel oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the heavy fuel oil market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heavy fuel oil market vendors
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Shipping – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Adoption of modular mini refineries
Usage of additives to improve the combustion of heavy fuel oil
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BP Plc
Chevron Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
Neste Oyj
PetroChina Co. Ltd.
Qatar Petroleum
Rosneft Oil Co.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
TOTAL SA
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
