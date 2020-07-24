21:15 | 24.07.2020

COVID-19 Impacts: Motive Lead-acid Battery Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Electric Forklifts to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the motive lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005266/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GLOBAL MOTIVE LEAD-ACID BATTERY MARKET 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactFrequently Asked Questions-What is the year-over-year growth of the motive lead-acid battery market in 2020?

As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the market is 5.02% in 2020.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing demand for electric forklifts.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC.

What is the major trend for the motive lead-acid battery market?

The emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment.

Based on segmentation by battery type, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

VRLA. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growing demand for electric forklifts has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below: Battery Type VRLA FLA Geography APAC EMEA Americas To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40636Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our motive lead-acid battery market report covers the following areas: Motive Lead-acid Battery Market size Motive Lead-acid Battery Market trends Motive Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis This study identifies the emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the motive lead-acid battery market, including some of the vendors such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the motive lead-acid battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformMotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years Estimation of the motive lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the motive lead-acid battery market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motive lead-acid battery market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE

Market segmentation by battery type Comparison by battery type VRLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 FLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by battery type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of AGVs Emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment Rise in battery recycling initiatives

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH C&D Technologies Inc. Clarios East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. EnerSys Exide Industries Ltd. Exide Technologies GS Yuasa Corp. Leoch International Technology Ltd. Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005266/en/