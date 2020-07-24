|
|
21:15 | 24.07.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Motive Lead-acid Battery Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Electric Forklifts to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the motive lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for electric forklifts has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.
Battery Type
VRLA
FLA
Geography
APAC
EMEA
Americas
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40636Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market size
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market trends
Motive Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the motive lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the motive lead-acid battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motive lead-acid battery market vendors
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Comparison by battery type
VRLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
FLA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by battery type
Market challenges
Emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment
Rise in battery recycling initiatives
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
C&D Technologies Inc.
Clarios
East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
EnerSys
Exide Industries Ltd.
Exide Technologies
GS Yuasa Corp.
Leoch International Technology Ltd.
Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
