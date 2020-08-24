|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 25.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 11% Through 2020-2024 | High Cost Of Grid Expansion to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the off-grid solar power systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.97 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The high cost of grid expansion has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost might hamper market growth.
Application
Non-residential
Residential
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43608Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market size
Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market trends
Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model as one of the prime reasons driving the off-grid solar power systems market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist off-grid solar power systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the off-grid solar power systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the off-grid solar power systems market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of off-grid solar power systems market vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
ENGIE SA
Gem Energy Australia Pty. Ltd.
Greenlight Planet
M-KOPA Kenya Ltd.
NantEnergy Inc.
OutBack Power Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
SMA Solar Technology AG
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer