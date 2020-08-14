|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:10 | 14.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Phosphate Fertilizer Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 2% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness About Organic Farming to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the phosphate fertilizer market and it is poised to grow by 4.36 mn ton during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Growing awareness about organic farming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Cereals And Grains
Fruits And Vegetables
Oilseeds
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40718Phosphate Fertilizer Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Phosphate Fertilizer Market size
Phosphate Fertilizer Market trends
Phosphate Fertilizer Market industry analysis
This study identifies an increasing preference for vertical integration among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the phosphate fertilizer market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist phosphate fertilizer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the phosphate fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the phosphate fertilizer market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphate fertilizer market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Cereals and grains – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fruits and vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oilseeds – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Increasing preference for vertical integration among vendors
Global initiatives to improve agricultural output
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Coromandel International Ltd.
EuroChem Group AG
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC
Nutrien Ltd.
OCP SA
PJSC PhosAgro
Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden)
The Mosaic Co.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
