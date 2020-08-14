ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
5:05 | 14.08.2020
COVID-19 Impacts: Planting Equipment Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 6% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Number Of Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the planting equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005529/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Planting Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing number of product launches has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Planting Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Planting Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Seed Drills

Planters

Air Seeders

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40715Planting Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our planting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Planting Equipment Market size

Planting Equipment Market trends

Planting Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing number of M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the planting equipment market growth during the next few years.
Planting Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the planting equipment market, including some of the vendors such as AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the planting equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformPlanting Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist planting equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the planting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the planting equipment market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of planting equipment market vendors
Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Seed drills – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Planters – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Air seeders – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Growing number of M&A activities

Increasing number of product launches

Rising deployment of equipment and technologies for precision farming
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AGCO Corp.

Bourgault Industries Ltd.

Bucher Industries AG

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

ISEKI & Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005529/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

05:35 Uhr | 14.08.2020
Pressestimme: 'Mitteldeutsche ...

05:35 Uhr | 14.08.2020
Pressestimme: 'Ludwigsburger ...

05:35 Uhr | 14.08.2020
Pressestimme: 'Berliner ...

05:35 Uhr | 14.08.2020
Pressestimme: 'Die Welt' zum ...

05:35 Uhr | 14.08.2020
Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer